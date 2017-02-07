Tornado inflicts major damage in New Orleans East, building collapse reported

At least one confirmed tornado ripped through the New Orleans area causing major damage to homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for areas in Orleans, Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles parishes until 11:45 a.m.

Expand / Contract A funnel cloud spotted in the New Orleans area. (Clemson Buras)

A large tornado reportedly touched down in New Orleans East along Interstate 10 and Chef Menteur Highway.

Major damage is reported to homes and structures on Crowder Boulevard to Read Boulevard between Dwyer Road and Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.

There are also reports that NASA Michoud Assembly Facility took a direct hit.

