Police catch suspect after DNA is linked to slain NYC jogger scene

Cops caught a suspect Saturday in the murder of Karina ­Vetrano, the beautiful jogger whose brutal strangulation last summer — in the high weeds of Spring Creek Park in Queens — had transfixed the city.

Officials did not immediately release the name of the suspect, but sources told The Post he is in his 20s and lives in a housing project in East New York, Brooklyn, a neighborhood just west of her home in Howard Beach.

The suspect had been on police radar for a while, sources told The Post.

Some time ago, an off-duty cop saw him acting suspiciously somewhere in Howard Beach, and called the local precinct.

The suspect was questioned at that time but police found no valid reason to hold him and he was released without charges.

Earlier this past week, investigators approached him again.

They asked him for a DNA sample, which he gave voluntarily — thereby potentially sealing his own fate, sources said.

He had no prior record, so until he agreed to a cheek swab, his DNA profile had been unknown to law enforcement, sources told The Post.

Investigators had found the DNA of Vetrano’s suspected attacker on her phone, neck and fingernails, sources told The Post.

He was taken into custody and questioned Saturday night in a precinct outside Howard Beach, sources also said.

Click for more from The New York Post.