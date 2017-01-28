Custom officials enforcing Trump immigration ban at US airports

Customs officials began detaining travelers to the U.S. hours after President Trump signed an executive order suspending visa entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to reports Saturday.

Other travelers were being stopped from boarding U.S.-bound flights at overseas airports as the Trump refugee ban went into effect Friday night.

Early Saturday, immigration lawyers in New York sued to block the order, claiming that numerous people have already been unlawfully detained at U.S. airports, Reuters reported.

Trump on Friday suspended refugee admissions for four months and indefinitely banned those from war-torn Syria, pending program changes that are to ensure refugees won't harm national security.

The order also imposes a temporary ban on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Sudan and Yemen.

Customs agents detained two Iraqi citizens who arrived at New York’s Kennedy Airport Friday, according to The New York Times.

One of the men has worked for the U.S. government for a decade.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, an Army interpreter in Iraq, was stopped as he traveled with his wife and three kids when agents pulled him aside, according to the Times.

Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi was stopped en route to Texas to be with his wife. She had worked for a U.S. contractor, the paper reported.

Immigration lawyers filed papers in Brooklyn Federal Court seeking the release of the two Iraqis and an order certifying their filing as a class-action on behalf of other who they said were being illegally detained at ports of entry, according to the paper.

The lawyers said custom agents wouldn’t let them meet with their clients who they said had valid visas to enter the U.S.

“Who is the person we need to talk to?” asked Mark Doss, a lawyer with the International Refugee Assistance Project.

“Mr. President,” the paper quoted a customs agent as responding. “Call Mr. Trump.”

The ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project is also representing the two Iraqis.

“President Trump's war on equality is already taking a terrible human toll. This ban cannot be allowed to continue,” the group's Omar Jadwat said.

In Cairo, airport officials prevented seven U.S.-bound migrants -- six from Iraq and one from Yemen -- from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York.

The officials said the seven migrants, escorted by officials from the U.N. refugee agency, were stopped from boarding the plane after authorities at Cairo airport contacted their counterparts at JFK.

Qatar Airways told passengers bound for the U.S. from the seven newly banned majority Muslim countries that they need to have either a U.S. green card or diplomatic visa to travel.

A statement on the company's website says: "Nationals of the following countries: Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen ... may travel to the U.S. only if they are in possession of a permanent resident card (Green card) or any of the below visas."

It listed foreign government, United Nations, international organization and NATO visas.

Late Friday, the International Rescue Committee called Trump's suspension of the U.S. refugee resettlement program a "harmful and hasty" decision.

The group’s president David Miliband said, "America must remain true to its core values. America must remain a beacon of hope."

He said the U.S. vetting process for prospective refugees is already robust -- involving biometric screening and up to 36 months of vetting by "12 to 15 government agencies."

“This is no time for America to turn its back on people ready to become patriotic Americans,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.