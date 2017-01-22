Spilled marbles cause lane closure on Indiana interstate

A truck driver lost all his marbles on I-465 and it caused a bit of a traffic headache Saturday morning.

#Breaking A truck driver has lost his marbles...



Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm



No 🤕, 👀 for 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/XWHa6Wk8VE — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 21, 2017

Indiana State Police spokesperson John Perrine tells FOX59 that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer, spilling the load all over the embankment of southbound I-465 near Pendleton Pike.

One lane of I-465 is expected to be closed most of the day for cleanup. No injuries were reported.

