Man wanted in shooting death of Orlando police officer in custody

DEVELOPING: The man accused of killing an Orlando police officer and his pregnant ex-girlfriend was caught Tuesday, the Orlando Police Department announced.

Authorities have been searching for Markeith Loyd since Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 in the parking lot of an Orlando Walmart.

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Loyd, 41, was taken into custody in Orlando, but the specific location of where he was captured was not immediately known, Fox 35 reported.

Chief Mina said on Twitter that officers used fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs to secure Loyd.

Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs. https://t.co/NDzzczUqK6 — Chief John Mina (@ChiefJohnMina) January 18, 2017

Clayton had been tipped off that Loyd was in the area while she was at the store. She was shot when she approached Loyd, who then fled. As the manhunt intensified that day of the shooting, a motorcycle crash killed Sheriff's Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.

Before the Jan. 9 shooting, authorities had been looking for Loyd for questioning in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

Loyd appeared in an ominous Facebook Live video before the shootings -- as his then-girlfriend joked about killing police and herself, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

The Nov. 4 video showed Markeith Loyd in a car at a traffic stop with his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

"Go ahead and kill him, babe, so we can get home faster," she was heard saying, referring to the officer. Later, as Loyd sped down the road, she shouted, "You not about to kill me and the baby."

Just over a month later, police said Loyd did indeed kill the girlfriend, reportedly after she broke up with him.

Last week, cops arrested three people accused of helping Loyd, 41, after the manhunt began, Fox 35 reported.

Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, was arrested Wednesday on an accessory charge Wednesday. Later the same day, police arrested an ex-girlfriend of Loyd's: Jameis Slaughter, who also faces a charge of accessory, according to online jail records.

And a day earlier, Zarghee Mayan, the fugitive's supervisor at a fried chicken restaurant, was arrested on the same charge.

Right after Loyd's ex-girlfriend was killed in mid-December, Mayan said Loyd came into the restaurant with a gun, pointed it at Mayan and said, "'Drive me or I will kill you. I just did something real bad,"' court documents revealed

Mayan said he drove Loyd to several places, including the home of Loyd's estranged wife, where Loyd told him to knock on the door. Mayan said he walked to the door without knocking because he was afraid Lloyd would shoot her, according to the arrest affidavit, which noted that Mayan told conflicting stories about his encounters with Loyd.

Mayan claimed his most recent encounter with Loyd was last Saturday, two days before the Walmart shooting. Mayan said he noticed that Loyd was armed and wearing body armor when they hugged, according to his arrest affidavit.

Hundreds of officers and deputies have been searching for Loyd, and a $100,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service had added Loyd to its list of most wanted fugitives Tuesday and added $25,000 to the reward offer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.