Police and fire rescue crews are on the scene after three people were shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

.@MiamiDadePD officers carry a woman that appeared to have been shot at the MLK Jr. Memorial Park in #Miami. pic.twitter.com/1u8LWbMLb2 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 16, 2017

All three victims have been transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of the victims was transported as a trauma alert.

7News reporter Ann Keil and photographers were about 100 feet away from the scene of the shooting. They heard between four and six shots.

MLK parade and festival in NW Miami Dade turns into shooting scene. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eG0lznurPN — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) January 16, 2017

Moments later, the news crew saw displaced children crying after losing their parents when a stampede of attendees ran away from the scene in search of safety.

Around 4 p.m., several law enforcement agencies and fire rescue vehicles were seen flooding the area.

They have since cleared the entire area and have ordered everyone, including vendors, to get out.

According to Keil, at least two women looked like they had been shot in the leg. Moments later, a man was seen on the floor in handcuffs.

It is unknown whether a suspect or suspects have been detained at this time.

Click for more from WSVN.