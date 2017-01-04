The Latest on a man imprisoned for abducting his son in Alabama and settling in Cleveland using new identities (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

A prosecutor plans to oppose early release for a man imprisoned in Ohio for abducting his young son from the boy's mother in Alabama in 2002 and settling in Cleveland using new identities.

A defense attorney has requested that a court consider judicial release for 54-year-old Bobby Hernandez. Attorney Ralph DeFranco says Hernandez took responsibility, has served a year behind bars and should be freed.

A spokeswoman for the new Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County prosecutor said Wednesday that the office will oppose early release for Hernandez.

He was sentenced in April to four years in prison. His teenage son said then that Hernandez provided everything he needed and he forgives his dad.

DeFranco says Hernandez acknowledges keeping the boy from his mother for over a decade but provided a stable life.

___

7:35 a.m.

A man imprisoned in Ohio for abducting his young son from the boy's mother in Alabama in 2002 and settling in Cleveland using new identities is seeking early release.

A defense attorney says 54-year-old Bobby Hernandez took responsibility, has served a year behind bars and should get judicial release.

Hernandez was sentenced in April to four years in prison. His teenage son said then that Hernandez gave him everything he needed and he forgives his dad.

Attorney Ralph DeFranco says Hernandez acknowledges keeping the boy from his mother for over a decade but provided a stable life in which his son thrived. DeFranco says Hernandez is a U.S. Navy veteran with no significant criminal history who wants to return to his family and is willing to remain under alternative supervision.