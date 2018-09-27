Expand / Collapse search
Ryanair passenger arrested for chasing plane down Dublin Airport tarmac

Patrick Kehoe leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, Ireland after chasing down the tarmac a plane he failed to board.

One Ryanair passenger who missed his flight at Dublin Airport was arrested for chasing the aircraft down the tarmac in hopes of flagging it down. After being granted bail and exiting the court building, he bizarrely dropped his pants and mooned photographers.

Patrick Kehoe caused quite a commotion Tuesday morning when he "chased and tried to flag down a flight bound for Amsterdam,” which he was supposed to be on, the Irish Times reported.

According to the outlet, 23-year-old Irish man successfully passed through the boarding gate and a door "leading to the tarmac" before running near the plane.

A Ryanair aircraft taxis at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach - RTX2RHFO

Quickly tackled by airport officials, a ground crew worker told BBC that he "just ran from the building towards the plane" and was evidently "quite determined" to make his flight — even reportedly carrying a suitcase under his arm.

Patrick Kehoe court case. PIXELATED BY PA PICTURE DESK Patrick Kehoe exposes his backside to the media after leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin after being charged with criminal damage after chasing a plane at an airport after missing his flight. Picture date: Thursday September 27, 2018. It is understood the man and a woman were late for the flight to Amsterdam. The court heard how the 23-year-old from from Gort in Co Wexford, broke through a magnetic door lock at Gate 106 at Dublin Airport. See PA story IRISH Plane. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire URN:38793871 (Press Association via AP Images)

"Police at Dublin Airport detained an individual who breached security at the boarding gate, which had already closed. This is now a matter for local police."  (PA Wire)

Kehoe was charged later in the day with criminal damage to a door lock and was released on bail. Exiting the Dublin District Court in a run, he sprinted past photographers and dropped his pants to “moon” them, the Times reported.

Though representatives for Ryanair did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the story, they offered BBC the following statement:

"Police at Dublin Airport detained an individual who breached security at the boarding gate, which had already closed. This is now a matter for local police,” a spokesperson confirmed.

