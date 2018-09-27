Mom claims United Airlines flight attendant scolded her for crying baby: report

United Airlines apologized this week after a new mother said a flight attendant told her it was “absolutely unacceptable” for her 8-month-old to be crying for more than five minutes during the flight.

Krupa Patel Balal, her husband and infant son had just begun their flight from Sydney to San Francisco on Tuesday when the infant began to cry, KTVU-TV reported. A flight attendant approached her after about five minutes and “yelled” that it was “absolutely unacceptable” for the baby to cry, the mom claims.

"I was told it's part of the rule book that the babies are not allowed to cry for more than 5 minutes," Balal wrote on Facebook. She said she paid $28.99 for in-flight WIFI to share her experience in real time.

The mother, travelling in business class, wrote that she attempted to soothe the infant and tried to explain to the attendant that his cries were out of her control.

Balal claimed that while the captain apologized, the flight attendant remained "unapologetic."

Balal promised that her family “will never fly on United again.”