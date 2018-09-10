Luxury cruise line Seabourn launches 146-day world cruise

Luxury cruise line Seabourn has announced their first world cruise in six years with a 146-day journey across five continents.

The world cruise, called “Extraordinary Destinations,” will set sail in January 2020. Starting in Miami, Florida, guests will visit 62 ports before reaching their final stop in San Francisco, California, in May.

The cruise makes stops in 26 countries, in major cities including Cape Town, Durban, Madras, Ho Chi Minh, and Sydney, alongside lesser-known destinations like Cape Verde’s Mindelo and the coastal town of Luderitz in Namibia.

There are also stops at natural paradises like Australia’s Hamilton Island, where cruise-goers can enjoy pristine beaches and colorful coral reefs, and the island of Praslin in the Seychelles, known for its diving and unbelievably gorgeous beaches.

In addition to the “basic” itinerary, guests can also opt for excursions and extensions to go on a safari in Mombasa and Durban, snorkel in the Great Barrier Reef, or shop regional markets with one of the cruise line’s chefs in Phuket, Cairns, or Barbados.

Seabourn is partnering with UNESCO tour operators to take passengers to locations including the island of Mozambique, to see its fortified city with traditional dwellings, and to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, which has “one of the world’s most impressive cave systems.”

The voyage will take place onboard the Seabourn Sojourn, with a max of 450 guests. To take this world cruise, rates start at $66,999 per person for ocean view suites.