When typhoon-hit Japanese airport will reopen is uncertain

next

prev

The closure of a major Japanese airport flooded by a typhoon is raising worries about the impact on tourist traffic, mostly from China and Southeast Asia.

Kansai International Airport officials said Wednesday they weren't sure when the airport could reopen.

Although a damaged runway had been mostly cleared, other equipment to ensure safe flying wasn't operating.

People visiting Japan said they were worried and rushing to change flights.

About 3,000 passengers stranded at the airport overnight have left. They were given blankets and biscuits until they gradually left by boats and buses.

The airport served 28 million passengers last year, a number that was expected to grow.

It serves Osaka as well as the port city of Kobe and the ancient capital of Kyoto, both popular with tourists.