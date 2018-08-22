United Airlines to charge more for economy seats near front of plane

Big news for United Airlines travelers who are selective with their seating assignments — the carrier will begin charging fees for reserving select economy seats near the front of the aircraft later this year.

As noted by USA Today, the “preferred” seats are no bigger than the rest of those in the economy class, and no special perks, like those of United’s Economy Plus coach cabin, will be included.

Rather, United has grounds to hike up charges, as the seats near the front of the main cabin are widely considered more desirable than those near the back, given their easier access for entering and exiting the plane.

With the move, the Chicago-headquartered carrier is joining competitors American Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the practice of charging an additional fee for reserving economy seats near the front of the aircraft.

United Airlines representative Maddie King confirmed to Fox News that the seats will be behind the Economy Plus row and will be available for Corporate Preferred Elite Customers and United MileagePlus Premier to book free of charge.

Available for purchase to the public, King divulged that the preferred seats will be “opened for all customers to select at check-in, free of charge,” if they go unfilled.

King confirmed that the policy will go into effect later this year, but she did not reveal an exact date or reservation cost for securing a preferred economy seat.