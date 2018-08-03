Colorado hot air balloon crash injures multiple people, one reportedly in critical condition

A hot air balloon crash in Park County, Colo. injured multiple people on board, with one person reportedly in critical condition.

On August 3, a hot air balloon carrying nine passengers and two pilots came crashing down around 10:30 a.m. near High Chaparral Road, CBS 4 reports. Fox 31 adds that it crashed after about an hour of flight.

"It was described as a hard landing," Dave Wohlers, Undersheriff at the Park County Sheriff's office told the Canon City Daily Record of the incident. "That's typically not a good thing."

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the balloon portion of the aircraft, known as the “envelope,” collapsed while the balloon was coming down for its scheduled landing, Fox 31 reports.

According to CBS 4, at least three of the people on board were rushed to the hospital, with one airlifted.

It remains unclear at this time whether the injured persons are passengers or pilots. The name of the company operating the hot air balloon was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story– check back for updates.