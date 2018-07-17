Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Beach

5 nude beaches right here in the US

By Cailey Rizzo | Travel + Leisure
These 5 beaches in the U.S. have a clothing optional policy.

These 5 beaches in the U.S. have a clothing optional policy.  (iStock)

Gunnison Beach

Gunnison beach, in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, is the state's only legal nude beach.

Moshup Beach

Moshup Beach, in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, has a history of nudism, and an unofficial “clothing optional” area.

Haulover Beach

A post shared by Joao Paulino (@linous91) on

Miami's Haulover Beach has great weather year round for nude bathers.

Collins Beach

Collins Beach, on Sauvie Island in Oregon, is a one-mile stretch of sand reserved as clothing optional.

Baker Beach

San Francisco's Baker Beach is just one of the places you can celebrate Nude Day in the Bay Area.

More from Travel + Leisure

For more nude beaches around the world, check out Travel + Leisure.