5 nude beaches right here in the US
Gunnison Beach
Gunnison beach, in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, is the state's only legal nude beach.
Moshup Beach
Moshup Beach, in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, has a history of nudism, and an unofficial “clothing optional” area.
Haulover Beach
Miami's Haulover Beach has great weather year round for nude bathers.
Collins Beach
Collins Beach, on Sauvie Island in Oregon, is a one-mile stretch of sand reserved as clothing optional.
Baker Beach
San Francisco's Baker Beach is just one of the places you can celebrate Nude Day in the Bay Area.
More from Travel + Leisure
-
Meghan Markle Brought Her Favorite Hat to Wimbledon but Wasn't Allowed to Wear It
-
Woman Survived for 7 Days Stranded on a Beach After Driving Off 200-foot Cliff in Big Sur
-
33 Passengers on Ryanair Flight Hospitalized After Sudden Loss of Cabin Pressure
-
The Amazon Prime Day Deals Travelers Must Check Out ASAP
-
Fire Spreading Near Yosemite Doubles in Size, Has Potential to Become a 'Major Threat' to the Park
For more nude beaches around the world, check out Travel + Leisure.