5 nude beaches right here in the US

Gunnison Beach

Gunnison beach, in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, is the state's only legal nude beach.

Moshup Beach

Moshup Beach, in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, has a history of nudism, and an unofficial “clothing optional” area.

Haulover Beach

Miami's Haulover Beach has great weather year round for nude bathers.

Collins Beach

Collins Beach, on Sauvie Island in Oregon, is a one-mile stretch of sand reserved as clothing optional.

Baker Beach

San Francisco's Baker Beach is just one of the places you can celebrate Nude Day in the Bay Area.

