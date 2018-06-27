Victoria’s Secret model says bed bugs ‘massacred’ her at hotel

A model is suing a hotel in California after she said she was "massacred" by bed bugs following a 2016 visit.

Sabrina Jales St. Pierre, who's modeled for brands such as Victoria's Secret, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, alleged in a lawsuit filed June 5 in Riverside County Superior Court that her visit to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Palm Desert in 2016 affected her modeling career.

Brian Virag, St. Pierre's attorney and founder of My Bed Bug Lawyer, Inc., told the Desert Sun that St. Pierre "started noticing the bed bug bites after her first night in the hotel, and eventually she was massacred by bites covering pretty much her entire body."

The bug bites the model suffered, Virag said, were some of the worst he'd seen during the eight years he's spent as a bed bug lawyer.

He added St. Pierre "experience[d] psychological trauma" and, "because her body is her work," the ordeal "severely affected her work and her career."

The hotel's general manager, Carlos Mendoza, denied the building had a bug infestation, telling the newspaper the hotel and an outside pest control company both swept the room after the allegations were made and there were no bugs to be found.

St. Pierre is seeking monetary and punitive damages against the defendants — Hilton Worldwide, Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and Embassy Suites Management. The lawsuit, obtained by Fox News, doesn't state how much in monetary damages the model is seeking.

Fox News' Marisa Sarnoff contributed to this report.