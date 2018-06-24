TSA is adding new restrictions on powders

Packing your liquids and gels into three-ounce bottles is just one of the many things you have to do for airport security. And now there's another thing to add to the list.

Starting June 30, the Transportation Security Administration will require extra screening and limit the size of powders in carry-on bags of travelers entering the U.S., CNN reported.

For travelers flying to the U.S., any powdered substances — like makeup, protein shake mix, spices, baby powder — will need to be packed in containers less than 12 ounces (350 mL), or about the size of a can of soda. Larger amounts must be packed in checked bags only. Powders in carry-on bags are also subject to a secondary search by the TSA. Powdered baby formula, medicines, and cremated human remains are exempt.

The TSA is asking international airports with nonstop flights to the U.S. to implement this policy as well.

“We encourage people to divest certain items – especially organic items – in order to get a clearer view of what’s going on inside the bag,” TSA spokesperson Mike England told USA Today. “It’s something we advise people to do. We’re asking our foreign partners to do what we’re already doing domestically.”

According to CNN, the new policy comes as a reaction to a failed plot to blow up an Etihad plane in Australia last July. The device the attackers planned to use was discovered at the airline’s check-in desk.