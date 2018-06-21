San Francisco woman concerned about airport safety after stun gun goes through security check undetected

A San Francisco woman is concerned about airport safety after a weapon in her purse went through security undetected.

Ashley Montgomery told NBC Bay Area she forgot about a stun gun in her purse when she went to San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday, and did not realize it was in there until she had boarded and reached in her bag for her cellphone charger.

"I normally don’t carry it on a regular basis, so I had it in my purse and had totally forgotten to take it out," Montgomery said. "It concerns me that I was able to get through with that and that someone else could get through with something else worse."

Montgomery, who was seated in first class for the Los Angeles-bound flight, noted how close she was to the pilots in the cockpit and how potentially dangerous that could be if stun guns can be carried on undetected.

"This is the part that would shock you: The top part here is the button that you press, and this turns it on," Montgomery explained while displaying the stun gun in a video, NBC reported. "And then the bottom has these very sharp, jagged edges; if you had to use it, it’s something ... you could stab somebody with it."

Montgomery said she kept the fact that security officers had missed the weapon to herself.

"I didn’t have any mis-intentions of bringing it on or using it, so I didn’t want to scare anybody," she said. "I don’t know how it got missed, but it was very shocking to me."

Like other weapons, the TSA bans stun guns from carry on bags.

According to NBC, SFO TSA has blamed Covenant, a private company which screens passengers at the airport under the authority of the TSA.