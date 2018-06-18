Expand / Collapse search
Michael Jackson's old pet elephant, Ali, escapes enclosure at Florida zoo

Associated Press
Ali, who used to live at the Neverland Ranch, wandered over to a courtyard behind the giraffe and elephant barn during her 20-minute getaway.

An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson'sNeverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure at a Florida zoo.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open Sunday and wound up in a courtyard behind the giraffe and elephant barn.

The zoo said guests weren't endangered and safety protocols were quickly put into place.

Zoo staff used food to entice the elephant back into the enclosure. Ali was loose for about 20 minutes.