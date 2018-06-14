Boy befriends bear at Nashville Zoo, films 'cutest' viral video ever

Most folks might run away in fear after coming face-to-face with a bear, but not 5-year-old Ian Parker.

Ian, along with his father Patrick Parker, had recently stopped by the Nashville Zoo to see the new Trek of the Andean bear exhibit, so Ian could catch a glimpse of the South American species, Fox 17 Nashville reports.

SQUIRREL CAUGHT ON FILM STEALING M&M'S FROM DISNEY WORLD GIFT SHOP

Ian soon spotted Luka, an Andean bear cub, and immediately started jumping for joy. Then, surprisingly, Luka made his way over to the glass and began mimicking Ian, jump for jump.

Patrick said Ian and Luka’s jumping session lasted about 10 minutes, which ended up tiring them both out, and — at the same time — providing the Internet with just about the cutest viral video ever filmed.

PICS: AUSTRIA BUILDING JAMES BOND MUSEUM DESIGNED TO LOOK LIKE SUPERVILLAIN LAIR

Ian’s dad later uploaded the footage to Facebook, where it has since been viewed more than 340,000 times and shared over 8,000 times.

“OK, this is the absolute cutest,” wrote one commenter.

“Omg. Amazing video!” exclaimed another.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ian and Luka may just see each other again before the exhibit ends, too: According to Fox 17, Ian’s family has a membership to the Nashville Zoo and try to visit frequently.