'Verbally abusive' Jet2 passenger banned for life from airline

An intoxicated passenger who forced a Jet2 flight to make an unscheduled landing in Toulouse, France, has been banned for life from the airline.

According to reports, the male passenger was on the flight from Belfast, Ireland to Ibiza, Spain, as part of a bachelor party group. The group of men were “quite rowdy” when they came on board, BBC reported.

The disruptive passenger who was said to be drinking alcohol during the flight was reportedly warned by the flight crew and the pilot about his behavior.

"The captain introduced himself and gave a really stern warning and reiterated that only alcohol bought on board could be consumed on flight and duty free can't be consumed,” a passenger told BBC.

The passenger was then refused alcohol by flight attendants, who said the man became “verbally abusive.”

Jet2 said the decision to divert the plane was because of "the deplorable behavior of a particularly disruptive customer,” BBC reported.

"We will not under any circumstances tolerate this type of disgraceful behavior on board our aircraft," Phil Ward, managing director of Jet2 said in a statement. "We will be taking further action in support of our crew to ensure [the passenger] is held accountable for his actions and indeed [he] has already received a lifetime ban from future Jet2 flights."

Passengers on board the plane suffered a three hour delay because of the diversion.

"Passengers couldn't get off the plane and it was roasting," a passenger told BBC. "All the babies and kids on the plane were so unsettled. Six hours in total when it should have been a three hour flight."

The airline commented on the incident, saying alcohol was to blame for the man's actions.

"It's very clear that consuming alcohol illicitly contributed to this behavior," the airline said. "In consultation with the captain we had to take the unusual decision to divert the aircraft as the situation on board escalated and he was taken off the aircraft with the assistance of the police in Toulouse."