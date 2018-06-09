Florida man arrested for mid-flight battery against flight attendant, calling her racial slur and ‘too big for this job’

A Florida man was arrested at the Southwest Florida International Airport for mid-flight battery against a flight attendant in the high skies, reportedly calling her a racial slur and “too big for this job.”

On June 8, NBC 2 reported that Gregory Alexander was arrested at the airport for his unruly behavior during the flight. It remains unclear at this time what airline the 82-year-old was flying.

Apparently, the North Fort Myers man approached the unnamed staffer from behind while she was serving drinks to other passengers, aggressively poking her in the back and demanding that she move as well as calling her a racial slur, the outlet reports.

TSA SEARCHES 96-YEAR-OLD WOMAN IN WHEELCHAIR IN VIRAL VIDEO, SPARKING OUTRAGE,

"You're too big for this job; you're too fat, overweight,” Alexander taunted the flight attendant after she asked for him to stop. He then proceeded to walk around her.

Upon landing, he was charged with battery and interference with aircraft operations before being booked in Lee County Jail.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Southwest Florida International Airport did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment on the story.