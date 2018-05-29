Hello Kitty bullet train to debut in Japan

Hello Kitty super fans can officially ride in style this summer on a Japanese bullet train honoring the beloved feline, as West Japan Railway goes full steam ahead on a project to “send charm” and promote unity across the nation.

On June 30, a Hello Kitty-themed bullet train will roll out on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, featuring eight 500-series cars traveling between Osaka and Fukuoka, Japan Times reports.

TRAIN GETS ‘LOST’ IN ENGLAND WHEN DRIVER ‘WENT THE WRONG WAY’

According to the outlet, the railway company is going all-out with Sanrio's iconic kitty motif in hopes of strengthening ties between the regions it connects.

The exterior of the shinkansen train, which the New York Post reports will run up to 200 mph, will be emblazoned with cartoon images of the mouthless cat, her signature bow and her fellow animal friends amongst a long pink ribbon.

Though only illustrated renderings have been released, the train’s interior features various shades of pink, hearts and polka dots in its two specially outfitted cars.

Car No. 1 will feature an absence of passenger seats, ribbon-edged windows and a large Hello Kitty doll as well as a photo booth, perfect for selfies. Car No. 2, also decked out in a pink-centric themed, will feature a minimarket of Japanese goods.

Not only will the Hello Kitty train make stops at each station between Shin-Osaka and Hakata, it will also play the signature Hello Kitty theme jingle as it nears stations, CNN notes.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The two-and-a-half hour trips are scheduled to run from June 30 to Sept. 29, the Post reports.