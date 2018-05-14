Plane carrying 222 passengers crashes into jet on runway, slices off tail

An Asiana Airlines’ Airbus A330 crashed into a smaller passenger plane that was parked on the runway at Turkey’s Istanbul Ataturk Airport on Sunday, cutting off its tail.

In a video of the incident, the Airbus is seen taxing across the tarmac when its wing crashes into the tail of a parked Turkish Airlines A321 jet.

PLANE ENDS UP NOSE-FIRST IN TENNESSEE RIVER AFTER PILOT OVERSHOOTS RUNWAY

The Korea Times reported that the Asiana plane was taxiing on the runway before colliding with the A321, which resulted in a fire on the Turkish jet that forced fire crews to rush to the scene. The Asiana plane’s wingtip was also seriously damaged in the crash, the news site reported.

The Korean carrier was preparing to take off for Incheon, South Korea, before the accident forced the airliner to cancel the flight.

That flight was rescheduled for Monday and the passengers were reportedly offered hotel accommodations.

The outlet confirmed none of the 222 passengers on board were injured.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Turkish authorities are reportedly investigating the incident.

"If the ministry finds the collision is Asiana's fault, the airline will face an administrative measure," an official for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in Turkey said to The Korea Times.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.