Delta flight evacuates after smoke fills cabin: 'Scariest thing ever'

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight were forced to evacuate onto a runway at Denver International Airport on Tuesday evening following reports of smoke in the cabin.

Firefighters had arrived to meet the Delta Flight 1854, which had taken off from Detroit, upon landing at approximately 8:10 p.m. The plane’s 153 passengers disembarked via emergency exits located on the wing and emergency slides.

SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AFTER INSTRUMENTS INDICATE PROBLEM WITH FLAP

One person was transferred to the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, the Denver Post reported, citing an airport spokesperson.

Other passengers were injured during the evacuation, but none of them seriously, the spokesperson said.

"The safety of Delta's customers and crew is our top priority, and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused," said an airline spokesman.

Footage taken inside the plane just prior to evacuation show haziness inside the cabin, as well as passengers yelling for crew to “Let us out” while flight attendants are heard instructing passengers to keep their heads down.

TRAVELER CHARGED EXTRA BOOKING FEE FOR HAVING A LONG LAST NAME

Another passenger, Rachel Naftel, wrote on Twitter that she felt sick after deplaning. She also claims a baby was the last passenger to be taken off the flight, writing “Scariest thing ever.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

American Airlines has apologized for the incident in a short statement obtained by Fox News.

“After arrival in Denver and during taxi to the gate, Delta flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver stopped on a taxiway where customers deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin. Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses,” Delta stated.

“The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused.”