Southwest plane makes unscheduled landing in Dallas after instruments indicate problem with flap

A Southwest flight bound for Dallas Love Field was forced to make an unscheduled landing on Monday night after the cockpit’s instruments indicated that one of the plane’s flaps maybe not have fully extended.

Southwest has confirmed the plane, which had left from Nashville, Tenn., made an “uneventful” landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Southwest Flight 1118 from Nashville to Dallas Love Field touched down at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Monday night after a cockpit instrument indicated one of the flaps might not fully have extended, which established protocol would require a higher speed at touchdown,” said a spokesman for Southwest in a statement obtained by Fox News.

Southwest added that the captain, believing that the plane would need to land at increased speeds, elected to land at a longer runway at Dallas Fort-Worth. Emergency personnel also arrived to monitor the landing.

“We worked quickly to accommodate the 103 customers destined for Dallas so they wouldn’t be further delayed by a check of the aircraft by our maintenance teams,” said Southwest, adding that the airline has already reached out to customers with an explanation of the circumstances surrounding the landing as “a gesture of goodwill for the inconvenience.”

No passengers were injured.

Monday’s emergency landing is the latest of several for Southwest in the last month. Most notably, Southwest Flight 1380 was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia on April 17 after pieces of its engine blew apart and shattered a window midflight, partially blowing a woman out of the aircraft. The passenger was later pronounced dead at a Pennsylvania hospital.

The following month, another Southwest flight was diverted to Cleveland due to a cracked window and ,just days prior to Flight 1380, passengers were said to be “preparing to die” on another turbulent Southwest flight, which had been forced to abort a landing in New Orleans due to “persistent thunderstorms. No one was injured during either incident.