World's new largest cruise ship sets sail

The world’s largest cruise has set sail this week, leaving its port in France for Barcelona, Spain, where it will begin its maiden voyage on March 31.

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas has surpassed the liner’s Harmony of the Seas as largest cruise ship in the world.

The Symphony of the Seas is 18 floors high and about the length of the Empire State Building, NBC Boston reports. The new ship can reportedly carry 6,700 passengers.

The behemoth vessel features a laser tag arena, 10-story racing slide, rock climbing and ice skating. And adults can have some fun – the futuristic Bionic Bar has robots serving up drinks. There will also be a sports bar with 30 big-screen televisions. Broadway megahit “Hairspray” will be performed aboard as part of the live entertainment.

There’s even a luxury family suite for the family who doesn’t like to share. The unit includes a two-story slide, private movie theatre and Lego wall. But the eight-person room doesn’t come cheap – it'll set you back tens of thousands of dollars.