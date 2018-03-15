Suitcase recorded making a break for it at Atlanta International Airport

Flight attendant Michael Orsini was eating lunch at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when he caught sight of a runaway suitcase, Travel + Leisure reported.

In a Facebook video, which has amassed nearly 100,000 views and over 1,000 shares, Orsini films the unusual jailbreak.

In the video the renegade suitcase is seen swiveling out of control down the runway while it picks up steam along the way. At one point a passing truck seems to slow down, but no one gets out to examine the piece of escaped luggage.

“Right when we thought it was coming to stop, it picked back up and went out of the camera frame,” Orsini told Travel + Leisure. “Not sure how much further it went, but it was the most entertaining thing of the day.”

The airport has not commented on the event and there has been no report if the luggage was returned to its rightful owner – or if it just continued on a trip of its own.