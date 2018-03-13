Airport security guard caught stealing $600 from passenger's luggage

An airport security guard was caught stealing 4,000 Chinese yen ($628) from a passenger’s carry-on luggage right before it goes through the X-ray machine.

Busakorn Somkwamdee was recorded by a surveillance camera at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, rifling through a tourist’s bag right in front of another passenger. The luggage had been placed on the conveyor belt to pass through the security check.

The camera caught Somkwamdee as she withdraws a large bundle of cash from the bag and then slips the bills into her right pocket while she pretends to help push luggage through the machine.

The Chinese tourist whose money was stolen contacted airport authorities as soon as she noticed the wad of cash missing from her luggage.

Cops found Somkwamdee with the 4,000 yen in her pockets at around 3 p.m. Monday, soon after the passenger reported the incident. The money was returned in full to the passenger.

The employee, who had worked at the airport for two years, was admitted to police that she had stolen the money but claimed it was the first time. The airport suspended Somkwamdee.

Kittipong Kittikajorn, director of the airport, said officials are investigating the incident and “reviewing CCTV to check if the staff member has stolen from other passengers.”

In a statement to Daily Mail, Kittikajorn said they do not believe this is the first time she has stolen.

“We believe that there could be other thefts because she carried out this one very professionally. She was quick with her hands and knew how to avoid CCTV cameras. All the evidence will be gathered and she will be prosecuted.”

“We have contacted the security company that hires the guards and instructed them to improve the screening process when hiring guards,” the statement continued.

This incident comes after the Thai airport was forced to tighten security last week when eight of its baggage handlers were caught stealing duty-free goods worth around $28,000 from an airline, Daily Mail reported.