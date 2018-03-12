Air duct at Kalahari Resort water park falls into pool, injures 5

Five people were injured after a large air duct fell from the ceiling at Kalahari Resort water park in Ohio.

Police responded to the incident in Sandusky on Monday afternoon. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told Fox 8 that two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries and the other three refused treatment.

The air ducts were about three feet in diameter, according to Sigsworth. One person on Twitter shared a photo of the pool after the incident, which shows the large ducts partially floating in the water.

According to a witness, two life guards were injured, along with a couple kids, one of whom appeared to have a bloody arm.

Kalahari released the following statement: "We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts."

Other witnesses posted about the situation on Twitter.