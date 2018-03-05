Days Inn responds to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars joke: 'We think you're all winners'

Jimmy Kimmel tried his best to speed up the Oscars last night by offering the winner with the shortest speech a free stay at Days Inn and a new jet ski valued at $17,999.

“If you do get an Oscar tonight we want you to give a speech and we want you to say whatever you feel needs to be said. Speak from the heart. We want passion. You have an opportunity and a platform to remind millions of people about important things like equal rights and equal treatment. If you want to encourage others to join the amazing students at Parkland at their march on the 24th, do that,” Kimmel said.

“But with that said, this is a really long show. So here’s what we’re going to do,” he continued. “Not saying you shouldn’t give a long speech but, whoever gives the shortest speech tonight will go home with, Johnny tell them what they’ll win. It’s a brand new jet ski!”

The Academy Awards host also said he would be “sweetening the pot” with an added stay at a Days Inn in Lake Havasu, AZ, which the hotel chain has responded to by offering a deal of their own.

“We’ll do you one better @jimmykimmel. We think you're all winners, so any nominees who don’t take home a trophy tonight will get a free night stay at our Lake Havasu hotel or any Days Inn location. Jet ski ride on us. #Oscars,” Days Inn tweeted out on Sunday night.

Though the offer didn’t come with Dame Helen Mirren modeling a jet ski à la “Price is Right” style, it’s still a pretty sweet vacation. Just add this to the $100,000 swag bag nominees were given at this year’s 90th annual Academy Awards.