Airport worker rescues baby rabbit from deadly storm

A particularly fierce weather system, Storm Emma, has been wreaking havoc across the UK. Along with forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights and stranding passengers, the storm has caught another in its victim crosshairs – a baby rabbit.

A tiny brown hare covered in snow was spotted at Dublin Airport by a K9 team Saturday. The little rabbit was retrieved by an airport worker, who filmed the adorable snowy rescue.

UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT EXPERIENCES EXTREME TURBULENCE, ‘ENTIRE FLIGHT THREW UP’

In the video, the rabbit is seen hopping up to the worker, who then grabs it and escorts it into a vehicle.

“A special rescue this morning by one of our Airport Police. This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat. We’re happy to report he’s safe and well,” Dublin Airport tweeted.

As it turns out, the rabbit, a leveret reported to be less than a year old, is actually a girl and was named Emma after the storm that nearly took her life, the Metro reported.

SInce making her Twitter debut, the rescued rabbit has won the hearts of those on social media across the world, who have been rooting for the tiny but might bunny.

“Here in US we are rooting for Emma!” one wrote.

“Thank you so so much for your act of kindness,” another commented.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For now Emma seems to be enjoying life on the inside. Dublin Airport tweeted out a pic of her resting in her foster home with the worker who rescued her, and his family. She will remain with them until she is ready to return to the wild.

“Hareport News: the rescued baby hare is getting some TLC with our colleague who found it & his family. He's a she, they've called her Emma & will release her back into the wild when she's back to full health,” Dublin Airport tweeted.