Angry shirtless passenger tries to fight ground crew at Charlotte airport

An angry American Airlines passenger was filmed trying to fight members of the ground crew at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina after getting himself kicked off his flight on Monday.

The man, who has not been identified, had reportedly been booted from the Cincinnati-bound flight due to erratic behavior, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Once outside, however, he was seen stripping off his shirt and getting aggressive with the airport’s crew.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE HAS SECRET TRICK FOR CALMING ANXIETY ON A FLIGHT

“He acts like he wants to fight or something,” said a passenger in footage captured by Kelly Smekens, who was filming the incident from inside the plane. “Well, that ain’t gonna get him back on [the plane], I can tell you that.”

After picking up his belongings and briefly storming off, the man apparently returned — still shirtless — to confront a crew member with a traffic baton, according to additional footage shared to Twitter. The man then walks off again, only to start running directly toward a crew member in a yellow vest.

WATCH: AMERICAN AIRLINES AGENT AND PASSENGERS SQUABBLING OVER MISSED FLIGHT

“They get him on the floor yet?” a passenger can he heard asking in the Twitter footage, while another remarks that the man was “drunk” when he was booted from the plane.

Smekens confirmed to Storyful that the flight — American Airlines flight 5466 — was delayed almost 40 minutes because of the passenger’s actions, the New York Post added.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport has not confirmed whether the passenger was arrested. A representative for American Airlines declined to comment.