American Airlines staffer filmed squabbling with passengers over missed flight

Tensions ran high at Miami International Airport on Feb. 21, when two passengers filmed their argument with an American Airlines ticket agent over a missed flight. The passengers claimed that their flight had been overbooked and that boarding was unjustly “closed” to them, while the American Airlines staffer insisted that their group of eight had simply missed boarding their plane.

According footage shared by Newsflare, one of the unidentified passengers insisted that they had waited three hours for their flight and did not hear an announcement that gate E5 was closing. Meanwhile, the ticket agent fired back that the party was absent during boarding.

"I assigned your seat a long time ago and you were not here. I paged you and I paged your name and you were not here,” the ticket agent said as he waved what appears to be a boarding pass, ripped in half. “The situation is, is that you are here and there are no more flights... the point is, is that you have missed your flight.”

"I told you, I told you they are overselling the tickets. They sell 10 tickets extra... they gave your seat to someone else... they gave it to a family, I understand,” one of the passengers says.

The spat then takes a turn for the worse, as one of the two angry passengers screams at another American Airlines staffer “You treat us like animals!”

"You don't know who I am... do you want me to sleep on the floor now?” the passenger adds in the five-minute video.

For their part, American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that the flight was not booked full and not oversold. They stand by the statement that the group of eight was simply late.

“A few passengers arrived late for American flight 2722 on Feb. 21 from Miami to Boston. Our Miami team called their names at 9:38 p.m. ET without any answer, and the flight departed on-time, as scheduled, at 9:45 p.m. ET,” spokesman Ross Feinstein said, adding that all others passengers boarded the flight just fine. “These passengers were rebooked on a flight the next morning.”

“As a reminder, passengers must be at the gate 10 minutes prior to departure in order to ensure an on-time departure,” he added.