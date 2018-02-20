Disneyland just opened a home goods store in Downtown Disney

Disney fans can now enjoy the Happiest Place on Earth from the comfort of their home thanks to Disneyland’s new home goods store.

Disney Home opened last week in Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort in California. The store sells themed items ranging from glassware to linens to kitchen goods and more. There’s even a section for the Disney-loving pets in your life, with collars, leashes and pet bowls.

JIMMY BUFFETT'S BROADWAY SHOW 'ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE' REPORTEDLY RUNS OUT OF MARGARITAS

There’s an entire section dedicated to Mickey and Minnie, with bold red, black, white and polka dot patterns that pay homage to classic characters. There’s also items featuring “Beauty and the Beast” designs, which read “Be our guest” in chalkboard-style script.

While many of these items were previously available at other stores throughout the park, this curated assortment of goods will be available all in one location that changes seasonally.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A post shared by Madeline Blitz (@madelineblitz) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:14pm PST

The opening of Disney Home is part of a larger effort to make over the Downtown Disney District shopping and dining area in 2018. “The result will be a fresh, one-of-a-kind Disney experience, immersing guests by day and night in the greatest mix of family-friendly dining, shopping and entertainment,” according to the Disneyland Resort blog.