Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale: I’m a member of the Mile High Club

Victoria’s Secret bombshell Kelly Gale is a member of the Mile High Club.

When asked if she had ever gotten intimate in the skies, the model revealed Wednesday on Australia’s “Kyle and Jackie O Show” that she and boyfriend Johannes Jarl were once spotted coming out of an airplane bathroom together.

“I feel like it’s something you kind of have to do,” the 22-year-old said, adding she laughed off the shocking exit.

Born in Sweden, Gale — who recently participated in Virgin Atlantic’s first-ever in-flight runway show — has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the past four years.

She and Jarl have been together since high school.

“He’s Swedish and he’s the most Swedish-looking guy you’d ever meet,” Gale said. “He’s tall with white long hair, like a surfer.”

