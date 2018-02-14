'Serious accident' at Heathrow Airport leaves 1 injured, 1 dead

Two airport vehicles collided on the airfield at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, killing one man and injuring another.

The Metropolitan Police force said its officers were called just after 6 a.m. to a crash on the taxiway, which Heathrow initially described as a "serious accident involving two vehicles" on the airfield."

It said one man suffered a broken shoulder in the incident and was in a non-life threatening condition. The other, a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The airport said it was working with police to investigate the accident, which did not involve any passengers.

It said the airfield remains open and staff were working to keep disruption to a minimum. British Airways reported delays to "a small number of our flights."