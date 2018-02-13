Southwest plane makes emergency landing at John Wayne Airport

A Southwest plane made an emergency landing at southern California’s John Wayne Airport on Monday night after a fire was reported, the airport said.

Flight 2123 was scheduled to take off from the airport at 7:25 p.m. and was headed to San Jose, according to FlightAware. It was unclear when the plane was forced to turn around.

The airport said the fire is believed to have occurred in the auxiliary power unit and the crew decided to evacuate the plane, which included 139 passengers and five crew members. The airport said there were a few “minor injuries,” but no one was taken to the hospital.

The airport said its operations were back to normal.