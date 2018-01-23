Carnival Cruise ship guest missing after ‘going overboard’

A woman aboard a Carnival cruise ship fell overboard on Sunday, marking the second time within two days a passenger on the cruise line’s ships has fallen off the ship.

An unidentified 44-year-old woman was “seen going overboard” on the Carnival Triumph, which was traveling to Mexico from New Orleans, the Miami Herald reported, citing a statement from the company.

“All appropriate authorities have been notified and Carnival’s CARE Team is providing support and assistance to the guest’s family,” Vance Gulliksen, a spokesperson for the company, told the newspaper.

The Mexican Navy is no longer assisting in search-and-rescue operations, according to Gulliksen, and efforts to find the missing woman are now being conducted by Mexican authorities by sea and air.

The ship, once dubbed the "poop cruise," was on the second day of a five-day cruise.

The incident is the second time in a week that a Carnival passenger has fallen overboard. A woman, who fell from the balcony of her Carnival Elation balcony on Friday morning, plunged “several decks below” and died.