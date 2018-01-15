British Airways flight grounded after bedbugs were seen 'crawling over the seats'

British Airways had to ground a jet after the cabin crew refused to fly on it due to a bedbug infestation.

They walked out minutes before take-off and were beyond their working hours when a replacement plane was found.

The flight to Ghana eventually left Heathrow four hours late.

It is the latest bedbug embarrassment to hit British Airways in recent months, and amid protests that cheap-cleaning contractors are not doing a proper job preparing jets for flights.

The news also comes as British Airways has been battling to restore its reputation after being accused of poor customer service and cutting perks.

“The cabin crew saw bedbugs crawling over the seats — visible to the naked eye," said a source for British Airways.

“They said it was unacceptable to work on that aircraft.”

The Sun can also reveal crew frequently complain of bedbugs on the route to Las Vegas.

British Airways said it immediately took its jet out of service once the problem was raised.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.