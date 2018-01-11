Norwegian Cruise Line passengers consider suing after ship sails through winter storm

A group of passengers from Norwegian’s Breakaway that sailed through the worst of winter storm Grayson are considering a lawsuit against the cruise line.

Passenger Christina Mendez told Weather.com that her 20-year-old autistic son’s trauma from the experience is her motivation for legal action. As of Jan. 11, a group of infuriated passengers are reviewing their options in a private Facebook group.

"My son is still suffering from anxiety from this cruise. I've always fought for him, and that's the reason I'm going so much harder than I usually would," Mendez told the outlet. The New York City resident said that she is further outraged as Norwegian Cruise Line’s weakly responded to the incident with a letter of apology and a $500 voucher for a future trip.

Though the National Weather Service issued warnings for the “bomb cyclone” as of Dec. 31, the Breakaway set out on schedule, leaving passengers seasick and rooms flooded as the 4,000-passenger liner traveled straight into the storm with ocean swells of up to 30 feet, CBS2 reported.

“I thought I’d never be in a situation where I would say that’s the scariest moment of my life. This was the worst moment of my life,” passenger Karoline Ross told the outlet. Others took to Twitter to share footage of the harrowing trip.

After the Breakaway made it safely back to New York, the cruise line issued the following statement:

“During the early morning hours of January 4, Norwegian Breakaway encountered stronger than forecasted weather conditions due to winter storm Grayson during the trip’s return to New York from the Bahamas,” they said.

“All guests and crew are safe. We sincerely apologize to our guests for these stronger than expected weather conditions and any resulting discomfort they may have experienced.”

Mendez further told Weather.com she believes the cruise line did not adjust the Breakaway’s schedule as to not disrupt another cruise scheduled to depart upon their return, and that her group intends to sue "if NCL continues to go dark and not reply or address any of our questions."

"They did not care for our safety, for the disabled, for the elderly, for the kids on that boat. I want them to apologize and I want them to think about how they are going to do better next time, which I'm sure will be many considering all the weather issues we are having,” she said.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.