Tour boat with US passengers sinks off Mexico, injuries reported

Several people were hurt last week after a tour boat packed with passengers — including tourists from South Florida — sank off the coast of Mexico.

The ship, which had 10 passengers aboard, sank near Cozumel, the Miami Herald reported. Passengers of Royal Caribbean cruise liners Celebrity Equinox and Navigator of the Seas, both of which departed from Miami, were on the boat.

MEXICO TOUR BUS CRASH LEAVES 12 DEAD, INCLUDING 8 AMERICANS, OFFICIALS SAY

The Mexican Navy, along with other boats, reportedly responded to the sinking ship. Some people aboard the ship sustained minor injuries, according to WSVN, but are doing fine.

One of the boat's passengers, Thiago Koga, tweeted he "did an excursion with @RoyalCaribbean to a dive trip at Cozumel."

He added that when the boat sank, he "lost everything (cell phone, wallet, wet passport, etc). Waiting to see how they will reimburse me. At least no death like the bus."

It happened less than a month after 11 cruise ship passengers in Mexico, who had traveled to the country on Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, died in a tour bus crash.

The passengers, and their tour guide, had died in December as the group was heading to Chacchoben to see the Mayan ruins as part of an off-ship excursion advertised by the cruise company.

About 20 other passengers were injured in that crash.