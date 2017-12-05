The hottest new Minnie Mouse ears at Disneyland are actually vintage

Step aside, rose gold — this is a job for old-school Minnie Mouse.

After Disney fans went wild for the parks’ sparkly pink Minnie ear headbands this August, it seemed impossible that anything else would come close to going instantly viral. Through the end of summer, Halloween, and with Christmas on the horizon, there have been plenty new items worthy of accessorizing with, but none have resonated with theme park fans like Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s brand new vintage-inspired Minnie ears.

The sparkly headbands, which just hit stores last week, are much more than just a trend — they’re a little piece of fashion history. The new pastel ear headbands are inspired by the Minnie Mouse of yesteryear, referencing her appearance in color animations in the mid-1930s and early 1940s.

The sequined blue polka dot ears match her original skirt design — which would later be swapped out for the classic red we know today — while the little wire daisy is a style Minnie would regularly sport poking out from atop her favorite red hat.

The ears are available at shops throughout Disneyland and Walt Disney World for $24.99, and if you see them, move quickly — if it’s anything like we witnessed this summer, these vintage Minnie ears will soon be flying off store shelves.

This throwback Minnie souvenir is just the latest in a run of fan-favorite merchandise coming out of the Disney parks. Guests waited in hour-long lines to snag a popcorn bucket in the shape of Oogie Boogie from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" back in September, and last month’s Pluto popcorn bucket, which features the pup in an ugly Christmas sweater and Santa cap, has been eagerly snapped up by fans on both coasts.