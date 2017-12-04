EasyJet passenger suspected of sneaking bottle of liquor onto flight before causing 800-mile diversion

Let it be known to all the travelers out there: your airline is (probably) not BYOB.

Having a small drink on board is perfectly fine for adults flying on most airlines, but there are a few passengers out there who take it too far. A woman flying from Alicante, Spain to Liverpool, England learned this the hard way on her easyJet flight.

According to the Daily Mail, a woman who is described as “small and blonde” had to be escorted off easyJet flight EZY7124, which was diverted by 800 miles to Bordeaux, France, after the flight crew claimed she was being disruptive and was suspected of bringing her own bottle of alcohol on the flight.

Flight crews do not allow passengers to bring their own booze, since they are charged with monitoring alcohol consumption while in the air.

Catherine Skelhorn from Page Moss, Merseyside, saw the incident occur and said she was about to fall asleep when the crew made the announcement about the emergency landing, according to the Daily Mail.

“There was a lot of commotion near the front as the crew were speaking to a [woman], when we landed the police came on the plane, they tried to speak to her but took her off and put her in a police car. They found an empty bottle under her seat,” Skelhorn told the Daily Mail.

Some passengers assumed someone had gotten sick and other rumors were being passed around about what was happening with the woman, who was sitting at the front of the plane.

Drunk or disruptive passengers can not only be a danger to themselves in-flight, but they can also be risky for others on board.

A spokesperson for easyJet confirmed the incident in a statement, saying: “The safety and welfare of our passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority. EasyJet's crew are trained to assess and evaluate all incidents… We take [these incidents] very seriously do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard and always push for prosecution. Police met the aircraft on landing and the passenger was escorted from the aircraft. The aircraft has since continued to Liverpool and we would like to apologise to all passengers for any inconvenience caused by the delay.”

For those out there who would like a cocktail on their next trip, it would be best to simply ask a flight attendant.