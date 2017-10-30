American Airline passengers want Hamilton tickets as compensation for 24-hour flight delay

Pizza makes everybody happy, right?

In order to pacify almost 300 passengers during their two unscheduled diversions, American Airlines fed everybody a slice of pizza.

After flight crew aboard an American Airlines flight from Milan to Miami on Saturday noticed a crack in the windshield, they made an emergency diversion to Stephenville Airport in Newfoundland, Canada.

While the aircraft was taken out of service for repairs, the airline had a two-part plan. One: fly an alternate plane up to Newfoundland to collect the 287 passengers. And two: feed them pizza.

After eating pizza at Stephenville Airport, passengers boarded an alternate plane 10 hours later. However, instead of flying down to Miami, the plane went to New York’s JFK airport. A spokesperson for the airline told Travel + Leisure that due to crew time and customs availability, they were unable to fly the passengers directly from Canada to Miami.

One commenter on AVHerald.com who claimed to be a passenger onboard the flight said that although the “flight crew was awesome and professional,” they were frustrated to have a second unscheduled stop. He “suggested AA could make it up to passengers with Hamilton tickets. Unfortunately they decided a slice of pizza was a better customer service gift.”

But all the Broadway shows were long over by the time passengers reached New York at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday night. Passengers spent less than 12 hours there and took off from JFK Airport at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. They arrived in Miami around 1:45 p.m., about 24 hours after their original landing time.