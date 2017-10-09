The 'Devil’s Swimming Pool' on the edge of Victoria Falls is for adrenaline junkies only

Victoria Falls, without question, should be on every serious traveler’s bucket list — especially adrenaline junkies who are willing to risk it all for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The 354-foot-high falls, which are one of the seven natural wonders of the world, are a truly stunning sight to see. As HuffPost reports, the mighty river above pours 250,000 gallons of water per second off the cliff and into the waters below.

But while the power, beauty, and sheer force of the falls leaves most people with a sense of respectful fear, for others, it simply makes them want to dive right in. And luckily for them, for a few short months a year you can.

Atop the falls, tucked away in a small sliver of space next to Livingstone Island, sits a teeny, tiny pocket of water known as the Devil’s Swimming Pool. It is there that adventure-seekers can dive in, be pushed to the brink of disaster, and hang over the top to check out the death-defying view.

If you’re interested in experiencing this thrill, you need to plan your travels very carefully. According to Zambia Tourism, the pool is only accessible during the dry months from mid-August to mid-January, as the river’s levels drop substantially to reveal the pool below.

“For the rest of the year, anyone foolish enough to enter the waters would be instantly swept to their deaths,” the tourism site explained. “But when levels drop, the natural rock walls of the Devil’s Pool come close enough to the surface to form a barrier and stop swimmers [from] being carried away.”

So if you’re highly adventurous and just a little bit crazy, head out for the thrill of a lifetime. Just make sure to book through a certified guide first.