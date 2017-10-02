Las Vegas shooting: Mandalay Bay, MGM hotels on lockdown after concert massacre

MGM Resorts International confirmed it has placed the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and its nearby resorts on “lockdown” in the wake of Sunday night's massacre in Las Vegas.

“This evening, there was a tragic active shooter situation at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident and secured the scene,” read a statement posted to Mandalay Bay Resort’s social media pages.

“Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety. We will provide more information when it becomes available.”

The tragic shooting, which took place on Sunday night during an outdoor country festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort, has claimed the lives of at least 50 people and injured more than 200 others.

Police killed the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who had been firing down into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest festival from the 32nd-floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has also tweeted its condolences to those affected by the shooting, writing that they are "saddened" by Sunday night's tragedies.

“We are all saddened by the events unfolding on the Strip. Our thoughts are with the victims, families and first responders," the LVCVA wrote.

MGM Resorts International owns and operates 13 resorts and casinos in Las Vegas, including Mandalay Bay, ARIA, Bellagio, Circus Circus, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, MGM Grand, The Signature at MGM Grand, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, New York-New York, and Vdara.

Each property also accompanied MGM’s statement with the same message: “Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We're grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders.”

A representative for Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino was not immediately available for comment. A representative at the MGM Grand could not comment for Fox News.