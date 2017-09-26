Woman stranded at Charlotte airport turns layover into dance party

Next time you find yourself stuck in airport, instead of getting upset, take a cue from YouTuber Mahshid Mazooji and start a dance party instead.

After missing her connecting flight in N.C., Mazooji was stranded overnight in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. But rather than “sit in anger all night long,” she decided to do what she says makes her happiest: dance.

Mazooji turned her long layover into a viral video on YouTube as she spent the night dancing around the airport to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.” Wanting to share the fun with others, she recruited some late-night airport employees and other passengers to join in on her impromptu music video.

As of Tuesday morning, the video had over 671,000 views on YouTube. It was also shared on the airport’s Twitter account. “Kudos to Ms. Mahshid Mazooji for turning a tough experience at #CLT into a positive one. Enjoy,” they wrote alongside the video.



People commenting on the video couldn’t help but note how happy all the employees look. Many, too, were also enamored with Mazooji, complimenting her dance moves and even asking her out on dates.

Mazooji said she “made some really great friends along the way” and thanked everyone for “dancing your troubles away with me.”