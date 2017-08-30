Lone Star Flight Museum opening delayed due to Harvey

A vintage military aircraft museum in Galveston that was swamped in 2008 by Hurricane Ike and recently moved to Houston to avoid more storms has delayed opening due to Hurricane Harvey.

The Lone Star Flight Museum on Wednesday announced dedication ceremonies this weekend at the $38 million complex at Ellington Airport are postponed.

Parts of Houston remain crippled from flooding since Harvey made landfall last Friday. A museum official says the new site was not damaged but the opening is delayed until a more appropriate time. No date was immediately announced.

The Lone Star Flight Museum flooded in September 2008 during Ike. Volunteers in mid-August flew most of the vintage planes about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north to Houston in a relocation to be farther from Gulf of Mexico storms.