Frontier Airlines kicks father and daughter off flight for 'disrespectful remarks'

A father and daughter were kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight in Orlando Wednesday after allegedly privately expressing their displeasure with the airline, News 6 reports.

Eric and Whitney Miller had just boarded the flight to St. Louis after a six-hour delay when they were asked to leave because the crew “felt threatened” by their behavior.

In a Facebook post, Whitney wrote that they were removed after 15 minutes of sitting in their seats and were “humiliated” for getting kicked off the plane.

The incident was caught on video by another passenger a few rows back. While it doesn’t show the initial conversation between Whitney and her father, it shows their interaction with flight crew as they’re being told they have to leave the plane.

After asking the Millers to leave their seats, a crew member mentions getting the police involved, prompting Eric to say “You are going to call the police?” Then Whitney can be heard asking, “What did we do wrong? Why are we getting kicked off the plane?”

Eric then says, “This is the most loathsome experience I can actually say I've indulged in 70 years of flying on an airplane. This is absolutely incredible. We have a conversation, you're threatened and we are going to have to leave after spending 12 hours in this airport waiting for this plane to leave. Absolutely shameful.”

Whitney’s post says her and her father were privately discussing the “awful travel experience and customer service” of the airline, which prompted them to be removed from the flight. But according to Richard Oliver, who works in corporate communications for Frontier, the incident report states that the Millers were being disrespectful and calling the flight attendants “stupid b-----s.”

Oliver said that after making disrespectful remarks during the boarding process, the Millers were asked to stop but didn’t, so the flight attendant notified the captain about the situation. Oliver said if they had been compliant, they would have been allowed to travel.

In an official statement obtained by Fox News, Frontier said: “Our Flight Attendants are customer service and safety professionals who are trained to recognize situations that may impact comfort and safety of passengers and crew onboard our aircraft. The behaviors and comments exhibited by these passengers prior to departure were inappropriate; and as a result they were asked to leave our aircraft. Safety and security of our passengers and crew is our number one priority.”