United faces $435G fine for allegedly flying potentially unsafe plane 23 times

United Airlines may face a $435,000 fine after flying a Boeing 787 that may have been unsafe nearly two dozen times on domestic and international flights in 2014, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The agency said United mechanics replaced a fuel pump pressure switch on the plane on June 9, 2014, after a flight crew noted a problem two days before, according to The New York Times. The airline did not perform a required inspection of the work before the plane flew again, the agency said.

The plane made 23 domestic and international passenger flights before inspecting it on June 28.

“Two of those flights allegedly occurred after the F.A.A. had notified United that it had not performed the inspection,” the FAA said.

The FAA proposed the $435,000 fine against United for “allegedly operating an aircraft that was no in airworthy condition.”

United reportedly asked for a meeting to discuss the allegation. Charles Hobart, a spokesman for the airline, did not elaborate on the FAA’s allegations, only saying that safety was a “top priority.”

